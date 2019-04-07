Leave a Comment

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of March 31 to April 6.

Helena Gentry, who celebrated her 87th birthday on April 5. It was posted by Angela Proffitt.

 

Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
