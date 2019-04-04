Terry’s List for the weekend of April 5,6 and 7

So many Easter activities going on this weekend. My top picks are the Egg Hunt at the Mt. Hermon Community Center, the Easter bone hunt for dogs in Glasgow and the day of fun in Livingston. It is a little event with spoon races, stick horse races, musical chairs and other little games like that for kids. It sounds really fun.

A dance will be held on Friday, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center at 7 p.m.

An egg hunt will be held at the Mt. Hermon Community Center on Saturday, at 1 p.m.

Photo’s with the Easter Bunny start today at noon at the mall in Bowling Green. Check the link for other dates and times.

A Spring Craft and Vendor show will be held at the Mall in Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday.

A craft Fair will be held in Bowling green all weekend.

A day of fun will be held in Livingston, Tenn., on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Harley Drag racing will beheld in Bowling Green on Saturday at 12 noon. https://www.facebook.com/events/608728999550342/

A 5K Run will be held in Lafayette, Tenn., on Saturday at 8 a.m.

A winter market will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 8 a.m.

A car show will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 7 a.m.

A hot dog lunch and bake sale will be held in Scottsville on Saturday at 10 a.m. At TSC in Scottsville.

An autocross show will beheld on Saturday in Bowling Green at 9 a.m.

Live music will be featured at the Market in Cookville, Tenn., on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Fundraiser to be held at Ralphies, in Glasgow, on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

A motorcycle ride will be held on Saturday, in Mammoth Cave, at 10 a.m.

A Spring Festival will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 10 a.m.

An egg hunt will beheld in Murfreesboro,Tenn., on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Meet the Easer Bunny and attend a small festival on Saturday at 11 a.m., at the mall in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Saturday night at 6 p.m., is opening night for the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Festival like activities are planned before the game.

“The Beverly Hillbillies” will be performed all weekend in Edmonton. https://www.facebook.com/events/404442940343447/?event_time_id=404442950343446

A dog easter bone hunt will beheld in Glasgow on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

A community egg hunt will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Sunday at 2 p.m.

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.