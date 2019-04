The Monroe County Medical Center Relay for Life team will have a concert, featuring “No Deposit Band,” with a cakewalk and silent auction, given by the Survivor/Caregiver team, on Saturday, April 13, at the National Guard Armory.

The cakewalk will be held at 6 p.m., with the concert to follow until 10 p.m.

The cost is $5 for adults and children under 12 are free.