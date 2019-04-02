School of Innovation students hold showcase of projects

Monroe County High School students in the school of innovation recently held a showcase of their projects, which are not required school work and are completed on students own time, that they have been working on throughout the year. This showcase was held before the monthly board meeting on Thursday, March 21. Students were able to showcase their work to visitors and board members and answer questions on their projects.

Pictures by Noble Steenburgen

 

