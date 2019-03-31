Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of March 24 to 30 is
*************************************************************************************
Drum roll
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
Jennifer and Joey Owens who had their third anniversary on March 25.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.