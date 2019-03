Two musical events will be held at the Mt. Hermon Community Center this weekend, featuring “Southern Rain” on Friday, March 29, and “Chad and Jenny Lu” on Saturday, March 30.

The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-10.

Concessions will be available.

For more information, call 270-427-8400.