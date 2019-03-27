Terry’s List for the weekend of March 29, 30 and 31

My top picks are of course the local events. Come out and have some spaghetti and support Relay For Life on Saturday at the H.A.M. Henderson Lodge. Other events that sound fun are the Gun and Knife Show in Cave City for the guys, the mom talk conference in Cookeville for the ladies and the lego expo in Lebanon for the kids.

A spaghetti dinner, sponsored by H.A.M Henderson Masonic Lodge 515, located at 140 Bethlehem Rd., will be held on Saturday, at 4 p.m., with an auction starting at 6p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/03/13/spaghetti-dinner-and-auction-to-be-held/

Musical events will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Mt. Hermon Community Center.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/03/27/two-musical-events-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-this-weekend/

A needle tatting class will be held on Saturday in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., at 6 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/03/27/needle-tatting-class-to-be-held-in-rbs/

A class on making bling birdhouses will be held on Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/03/27/bling-bird-house-making-class-to-be-held-in-rbs/

A cleanup day will be held in Barren County on Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2382862918404567/

A Grand Opening of the Bait Shop, in Burkesville, featuring free hot dogs and shaved ice, will be held on Friday, from 3 to 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/298537407509900/

The Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., will host the Curse of the Belle Witch on Friday and Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2231511753528615/?event_time_id=2231511763528614

A mom talk conference will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Friday and Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2231511753528615/?event_time_id=2231511763528614https://www.facebook.com/events/357847734798486/

A craft fair will be held on Saturday in Bowling Green at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2264714737139439/https://www.facebook.com/events/2264714737139439/

A walk/run for children will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/299135597409165/

A gun and knife show will be held in Cave City on Saturday and Sunday

https://www.facebook.com/events/243742319863231/

Fun with dominoes is ongoing at the library in Glasgow. This is a fun event for kids.

https://www.facebook.com/events/297144530964896/?event_time_id=297144570964892

Ladies Day out, featuring seminars and giveaways, will be held at Cabella’s in Bowling Green on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1231068907061223/

A pet expo will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Cookeville, Tenn.,

https://www.facebook.com/events/1875431562562593/

A Spring Emporium will be held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The Easter Bunny will be present.

https://www.facebook.com/events/281181635825768/

A Lego Expo will be held Saturday and Sunday in Lebanon, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/576381119487939/

An Anime and Sci-Fi Convention will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/308022613381097/

A Bike Show and burnout contest will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 11 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/391882351636780/

A Wrestling event will take place on Saturday in Burkesville at 7:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1155511821294228/

The Jesse James Riding Stables activities in Cave City will be ongoing for a Spring Break special over the next few weeks.

https://www.facebook.com/events/259454551668435/

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.