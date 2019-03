A class, teaching the craft of needle tatting, will be held on Friday, March 29, at 6 p.m., at the Step Back in Time Shop, located in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.,

A tatting needle is a long, blunt needle that does not change thickness at the eye of the needle. The needle used must match the thickness of the thread chosen for the project.

The $20 cost includes needles and thread. Students may want to bring a threader.

For more information, call 615-699-1919.