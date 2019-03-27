COMMUNITY ACTION GARDEN PROGRAM TO BEGIN APRIL 8
The Community Action Garden Program is designed to encourage economic self-support by providing low-income households with the essential materials to start growing a vegetable garden.
Eligible program participants receive a voucher from Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc. The voucher can be used to purchase garden products such as, garden seeds; garden plants and/or fertilizers.
For more information, contact the local Community Services Office at 270-487-5436.