BLING BIRD HOUSE MAKING CLASS TO BE HELD IN RBS

A class on making bling birdhouses will be held on Saturday, March 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The $20 class covers all materials to decorate the birdhouse. Students may wish to bring bling such as bits of jewelry, stones or small objects.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling, 615-699-1919.

