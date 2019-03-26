“Pi Day” celebrated at MCHS

Monroe County High School students were very busy on Wednesday, March 13, preparing pies for their math classes. Now that sounds like a strange homework assignment but one that most students readily accepted. Ovens were preheated, cans of whip cream shaken and crusts were tufted all over town as students prepared their favorite pies.

Thursday, March 14, (3/14) is celebrated around the world as “Pi Day,” in reference to the mathematical representation of a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math and to eat pie.

And that is just what students did on Thursday. Pi Day came just in time for a much-needed break to students who had taken the ACT just the day before. They not only were proud of their baked goods but were treated to many other offerings from classmates.

Amanda Copas, junior and senior math teacher commented, “We always have food in here but today we had a lot of extra. Toward the end of the day I was giving pies away. We had so much extra and I didn’t want to take it home and eat it all,” she laughed.

Students will remember this lesson, not only through the process of making their pies while using measurements and equations but the memories shared with their teachers and classmates as they enjoyed their Pi Day.