Keith locates family members after reaching out for help in an issue of the Tompkinsville News

In 2201 Virginia (Johnson) Keith, Louisville, began a search for family members on her father’s side of the family, which led her back to her hometown of Monroe County.

Keith started her search after learning of health problems, feeling she needed a family history. In 2009 she posted to several social media sites as well as requesting any known information in newspapers all over the country, including our very own Tompkinsville News.

In December of 2018, she advanced her searching by taking a DNA test from Ancestry.com. She finally found answers after almost 20 years and those answers led she and her husband, Larry, home to Tompkinsville.

Keith contacted a niece who helped her find half-brothers and half-sisters that she had not previously known existed. A meeting was arranged for Feb. 18, 2019, with her brother Lonnie Jolson and his wife, Donna traveling from Florida to the home of Willie and Vickie White, a half-sister, to meet Larry and Virginia as well as another half-brother who lives in Tompkinsville, Jackie Clarkson.

Keith credits God with the reunion of she and her siblings, saying, “It was amazing being able to talk to family and learn so much about our dad, Russell Thompson. Thank God for answering my prayer.”

Unfortunately, another brother, Edward Gene King, passed away in Feb. of 2010. Keith does, however, have two other sisters, Brenda Wooldridge and Bonnie Goldsberry who she is anxious to meet.

A family reunion is planned for summer 2019, to be held in Florida where all the siblings and their family members will travel, some to meet for the first time and others to reunite and reconnect.

While Keith has been blessed to find so many of her family members, she still has not located a half-sister, Shirley Meadors, of Henderson, the same area where her father resided before moving to Florida, where he lived until the time of his death.

Any and all help is appreciated in helping Keith to locate her half-sister, Shirley.

If you have any information, you may call Keith or her sister, Vickie at 502-435-4788, leaving a message if no one answers.