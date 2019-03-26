Donations now being accepted for Project Prom

The Monroe County High School Prom has been scheduled for Saturday, April 27, and Project Prom is well underway. Project Prom is an all-night, alcohol and drug free event, exclusively for graduating seniors and their dates, held after the prom from 12 a.m. through 5:30 a.m., at the Monroe County Resource Gymnasium.

The goal is to provide an evening of fun and safety, featuring games, crafts, music food and cash prizes. The event is always a huge success, with a large amount of the senior class in attendance. Seniors who stay the allotted time will be awarded a check of an unknown amount, depending on the amount of donations received.

The event is organized by the Monroe County 4H Teen Club and members would appreciate any monetary donations toward the success of their event.

4-H Teen Club members are: Kaleb Allen, Kasey Allen, Jayden Bacon, Ramsey Kate Bartley, Kiley Birge, Jholdi Brooks, Riley Burroughs, Callie Copas, Riley Cornwell, Lydia Emberton, Cameron Garmon, Dannica Gosser, Leigha Guffey, Hollie Harlan, Madelyn McNew, Kelsey Miller, Brylee Pickerell, Halee Deckard, Grayson Turner, Landri Walden, Allison White, Clayton Biggerstaff, Ellie Rushing, Noble Steenbergen, Wade Thompson, Kimberly Do and Devan Brooks.

Volunteers are welcome to come and check out the event. This project is only possible through community financial support. For more information or to donate contact, Charolette Arnett at 270-487-5504.

Donations may be made payable to the Monroe County 4-H Council and may be mailed to 288 Commerce Dr., Tompkinsville, Ky., 42167.