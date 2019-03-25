BREAK THE SILENCE WALK SET FOR APRIL 11

The second annual Break the Silence Walk will be held in Tompkinsville on April 11, from 5 to 8 p.m., Tompkinsville City Commissioners learned during a special called meeting on Monday, March 11.

Walk organizer Teresa Huber came before the Commission to ask permission to hold a ceremony for Sexual Assault prevention Month.

Huber is the granddaughter of Clarene Adams, who was assaulted in and murdered in, her home in Monroe County.

She was accompanied by Amelia England and her mother, Susan. Amelia, who was a victim of sexual abuse, fought to send her abuser to jail and now rallies for other victims.

The “Break the Silence” Walk was first held in Tompkinsville last April, with several supporters and family members of abuse attending the event, which included a walk around the square and a candlelight vigil.

Huber asked for approval to hold the event again this year, closing Second and Third street from 5 to 8 p.m.

Commissioners approved the request and offered their support in helping with trash cans and police patrol.

Huber added that the event has several sponsors in town with R&S providing hot dogs, chips and drink for a cost of $1 and Monroe County Press providing t-shirts, with the first 50 participants receiving one free and extras being sold.

Proceeds from the event go toward helping victims, as Huber noted an example, “I used a portion of last years funds to help two victims; purchasing a new outfit for one so her clothes could be thrown away and providing gas money to help another get to a treatment center.”

Huber noted that she continues working with Western Kentucky University and Hope Harbor in Bowling Green to bring more awareness to Tompkinsville. The event has grown this year with the possibility of more speakers, bouncy houses, different options of food and special speaker Summer Dickerson, a sexual assault and human trafficking victim.

Huber and England are also working toward a silent auction to be held online through Facebook a few days before the event.

Any donations are appreciated as well as any local businesses who would like to sponsor the event. For more information, email Huber at tghuber1426@icloud.com.