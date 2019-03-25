Leave a Comment

The Monroe Youth Theatre held their production of “Dearly Departed” this past weekend with several attendees and rave reviews. The group would like to express their appreciation to the community, noting, “We appreciate everyone in the community that came out to see “Dearly Departed” this weekend! We are super proud of all of our students and glad everyone got to see them shine. Thank you to all of our donors, parents, and business owners in the community for all of the support.

-Allison and Kathy

To see the play via live Facebook video, go to the Monroe County Press Facebook page.