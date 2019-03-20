Terry’s List for the weekend of March 22, 23 and 24

My top picks are, as always, the local events. Date night: If you love plays or have never been to one, come out to the old high school this weekend for the production of “Dearly Departed;” another play, “Mary Poppins will be shown in Burkesville on Saturday. A clean standup comedy show in Glasgow on Friday also sounds fun. For the guys: the Jonathan Witty Memorial Weightlifting Meet here in Tville on Friday; the bike show in Lebanon, Tenn., or the March Mania in Bowling Green. For the kids: take them to the pancake breakfast in Glasgow and then head over to the domino event at the library in Glasgow going on all weekend. So many fun things to do, make plans now.

The Monroe Youth Theatre will present “Dearly Departed” on Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., at the Old Tompkinsville High School in the auditorium. The show is only $6 for adults and $3 for students.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/03/20/local-theatre-set-to-begin-comedy-performances-this-weekend/

The annual Jonathan Witty Memorial Weight Meet will be held on Friday, March 22, at 6 p.m., at Darrel Carter Stadium.

Adair, Barren, Metcalfe, and Monroe counties will be competing.

A dance will be held on Saturday, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/03/20/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-community-center-9/

The Barren County Spring Expo, featuring a silent auction, various health/beauty items and crafts, jewelry and clothing booths, will be held at the Barren County High School gymnasium on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/03/20/barren-county-spring-expo-to-be-held-march-23/

The Jesse James Riding Stables activities in Cave City will be ongoing for a Spring Break special over the next few weeks.

https://www.facebook.com/events/259454551668435/

A door hanger painting class will be held on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., at the Step Back in Time Shop, located in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/03/20/painting-class-to-be-held/

A calligraphy class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, at 6 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/03/20/painting-class-to-be-held/

A children’s consignment sale will be held on Friday and Saturday in Cave City.

https://www.facebook.com/events/364102717737971/

Breakfast with dads will be held on Friday at 9 a.m., in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/622939388157683/

A job fair will be held at Beech Bend in Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2352000791537516/

A DIY class will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Friday, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/352595768651297/

A pancake breakfast will be held on Saturday, in Glasgow, at 7 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1653247261488614/

A winter market will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/267058317340372/

A basket making class will be held in Burkesville, on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2196501273944423/

A craft fair will be held in Scottsville on Saturday, at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/326670061312343/

A spring hike will be held at Cummins Falls in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/987412368135063/

A bike show, and swap meet will be held in Lebanon, Tenn., on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/278176309522997/

Attend a free self-guided Spring Home Tour, to look at building a log or timber home, on Saturday, hosted the Honest Abe Model Homes and Sales Center at Honest Abe’s National Headquarters in Moss, Tennessee.

https://www.facebook.com/events/308601626454852/

A special needs expo will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/273887163220091/

A Grand Opening event, featuring complimentary dry hair styling,

complimentary skin analysis consultations and B12 shots giveaways and more, will be held on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/623033151473165/

A March Mania event, featuring three shots for your chance to spin the wheel and win and free food starting at 12 noon, will be held at Harley Davidson in Bowling Green on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/359503304646506/

Mini Easter sessions will be taken in Tompkinsville on Saturday at 11 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2206079419720874/

A pet CPR class will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 12 noon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/358069914788491/

A women’s self-defense class will be held in Bowling Green, on Saturday at 1 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/461586524374839/

A Pokemon Tournament will be held in Bowling Green on Sunday at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2326789950937617/

Mary Poppins will be performed on Friday at 7 p.m., in Burkesville.

https://www.facebook.com/events/409407313142908/

An open house will be held in Livingston, Tenn., on Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2209127219336463/?event_time_id=2209127226003129

A standup “clean” comedy show will be held in Glasgow on Friday at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/301083403939223/

A domino event for kids is will be held at the library in Glasgow all weekend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/297144530964896/?event_time_id=297144547631561

A computer class will be held on Friday at 10 a.m., at the library in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/572662416545576/