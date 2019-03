Betty Wray will teach a class on handwritten lettering at the Step Back in Time shop, located in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, March 22, at 6 p.m.

Bring a favorite quote. All materials are furnished.

The fee for the class is $30 for new students and $15 for returning students and is limited to eight participants.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 615-699-1919 by March 22.