Introducing the cast and crew of Monroe Youth Theatres “Dearly Departed”

Introducing the cast and crew of Monroe Youth Theatre’s, “Dearly Departed,” to be performed on Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m., at the old Tompkinsville High School.

 

Cast members of the upcoming production of Dearly Departed, from left, are: (back row) Madison Hollingsworth, Trace Gearlds, Atiana Spivey, Marissa Simpson, Austin “Finch” Lee, Donte’ Tooley, (front row) Hope Henderson, Brynley Starnes, Kennedy Thurman, Gracie Taylor and Evan York.

 

“Dearly Departed” crew members, from left, are: (front row) Karlee Watson, Autumn Lynn, Cyndi Watson, Emma Threet, (back row) Kendra Muse, Courtney Pickerell and (not pictured) Marrisa Kerr and Alex Lee.

Evan York as Royce/Clyde

Atiana Spivey as Juantia/Neda

Hope Henderson as Nadine

Donte Lamaris Tooley as Reverend Hooker

Austin Lee as Bud Turpin / Ray Bud / Norval

Kennedy Thurman as Raynelle

Gracie Taylor as Marguerite

Marissa Simpson as Lucille

Madison Hollinsworth as Suzanne

Trace Geralds as Junior

Brynley Starnes as Delightful

 

