Gold Brick Memories by Ricky Miller

October 1966 – The “Ole Photographer” is in a picture!

When I began my Gold Brick Memories article a year or so ago I wrote that about all the pictures that I would use would be photos that were taken by my older sister Joyce who graduated in ‘67. Of the many hundreds of snapshots in her albums (probably into the low thousand numbers if truth be known) she is in very few of them, perhaps 50 or so. She usually had the Kodak Instamatic around her neck or close by all through her upper-grade years.

It was mid-fall of 1966 and the Bears of Frank Petett had laid their annual whipping of the Cumberland County Panthers to the tune of 70-0—making the most points ever scored by a T-ville football team. The late “Sug” Starnes threw four TD passes giving him eleven for the year, tying for the lead in the state.

Meanwhile locally, flames were blazing, bullets-a-flying and the first “muscle car “hit the market.

Three of the biggest fires I can remember all occurred on Sundays with (1) Bruton’s Supply (2) the drug-store/modern barber shop corner at Third and Main and (3) the National Store/Dollar General fires all breaking out on the traditional day of rest here in Tville Town.

It was the middle of that group that was the biggest and the one that broke out around 4 a.m., on Oct. 9, eventually destroying seven businesses. Among them were the aforementioned barber-shop, “Ms. Suzie’s Drugs, Shadrack Bartley’s Clothing, Dr. Bushong and Crabtree’s offices, Thelma’s Beauty Shop and Jernigan’s Law Office.

The last part to crumble was Bowman’s Popcorn Stand — which I would assume—involved popping kernels adding to the sound effects. I remember realizing that the first-place trophy won by Rockbridge in the Glasgow Softball Tournament the summer before was gone. It was probably displayed behind the barber chair of Joe Billy Bowman, manager of our team.

Earlier that evening, city policeman Joe Petett answered a call of a disturbance in the Milltown section. Upon arrival, an unidentified Lafayette, Tenn., resident was “blackgartening” and threatening individuals. The suspect, pulling a shotgun on Petett, instead found him on the wrong end of the lawman’s bullet, receiving a pistol shot under the arm.

The following week saw the unveiling of Chevy’s new Camaro, destined to be the one of the most popular cars in auto history. The 350-horsepower vehicle sold for $2,466 at Tompkinsville Motors.