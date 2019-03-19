Daily struggles face “endo” sufferers

(Editor’s Note: This article is republished with permission from Harper, Homegrown Blog with photos by Kensie Brooke Smith featuring MaLora Beath {Emberton} Woods with her struggles with endometriosis. March is “Endo” Awareness Month, and many like Woods are speaking out to spread information concerning their illness.)

My life with Endometriosis.

WHAT IS ENDO?

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus, is found outside of the uterus in other places of the body, but it is not the same tissue.

That is where most institutions, even doctors, make this mistake. If you do a simple Google search, so much inaccurate and outdated information is likely what you will find.

Simply getting a diagnosis takes an estimated 7-10 years, this was my case. It took over 11 years, a countless number of doctor visits and surgery for me to finally get answers and my Endometriosis diagnosis.

There is no cure and excision surgery is the gold standard of treatment and diagnosis as of right now. Unfortunately, in most patients, multiple surgeries have to be performed, due to lack of an Excision Specialist in this field and lack of research and funding, the tissue can and will grow back. This tissue can cause endometrial tissue adhesions, cysts, and scar tissue that can bind vital organs, like the lungs, together and so much more.

SYMPTOMS AND PROBLEMS

Endometriosis is so misunderstood, and the pain associated with it is often so debilitating, patients are prescribed mounds of pain medication, birth control, hormonal therapy, multiple surgeries, hysterectomy, and my personal favorite, the suggestion to try and get pregnant in order to treat their pain. Having a child is not nor should it ever be suggested as a course of action in treatment for pain. Plus, in most mild to severe Endometriosis cases, like my own, infertility is also a huge issue and symptom for these patients.

For me, my journey with Endometriosis has been a long and complicated one. As soon as my periods began, I had significant issues. Having to miss weeks of school and sports events all throughout high school and college.

Missing out on friend’s and family’s events, along with days out of my life where all I could do was blink past the tears and breathe through the intense pain.

Throughout my 11-year quest for answers regarding my health, I have been subjected to horrific Doctor visits where unbelievably painful tests were performed and even my own sanity and mental state were put into question.

GIVING UP

There was a time, I gave up. I thought it was normal to have this amount of labor like contraction pain with each cycle, to the point I’ve passed out on numerous occasions, extremely heavy period flow and cycles that can last for months, bedridden for days that turn into weeks, having to be helped to and from the bathroom, even carried at times.

But debilitating pain is never normal, my Husband was the one who continued telling me, with each passing year, each passing month, “This is not normal, nothing about this is normal.” And deep down, I knew it wasn’t. But even after my surgery last year, my symptoms never eased, and my pain has continued to progressively increase to the point of needing additional surgery.

Along with the debilitating pain I continue to form and grow large endometrial cysts, my largest to date, a tennis ball size cyst on my right ovary that recently ruptured and needed emergency room attention and hospitalization showed us just how scary this disease continues to be.

Along with debilitating cycle issues, lack of treatment and the progression of this disease has left my pelvic floor, bladder and bowels completely wrecked with Endo adhesions and scar tissue, making daily life, at times, often uncontrollable and unbearable. With help from a Registered Dietician, I was able to find a clean diet that works well for my body and helps reduce inflammation and main trigger foods for flares.

I have been to pelvic floor therapy, along with physical therapy. I also practice daily gratitude and meditation to help ease my extreme anxiety and yoga plus PT exercises, when my body allows, to combat/ease tightness, soreness, and muscle atrophy/weakness. Hot baths and heating pads become your best friends and lifesavers during painful flares.

It is a different form of frustration when you know your body better than anyone else and no one believes your pain or symptoms could all be connected to your monthly cycle, that this disease could do so much, yet there is nothing that anyone can do to truly fix it and having to make others believe or understand you.

Being told at the age of 28 that you have a chronic illness and disease that has no cure and will continue to affect you for the rest of your life is something no one at that age is ever truly prepared to hear.

CONTINUING ON

I will continue to fight and push daily to not allow this disease to make me bitter or angry, there are stages, just like with any other form of tragedy, grief has stages of acceptance, denial, anger… you name it, I’ve felt it.

It has taken me a long time to get to peace, but if I’m truly honest, I’m thankful for all this journey with Endometriosis has taught me, about myself and others, how and who I want to be, empathy and compassion towards others and most importantly, myself, I’ve found my voice and I’m prepared to continue to use it.