Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of March 10 to 16 is
Graysen Turner who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, March 10. It was posted by his grandmother Linda Turner.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.