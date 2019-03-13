Terry’s List for the weekend of March 15, 16 and 17

My top picks are of course the local events, go out and support the Cleary family at the benefit or dance at the Mt. Hermon Community Center. After that I would pick the game night, the Red Pump Cafe or the free camping offered at Jelly Stone.

A dance will be held on Friday, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center, at 6 p.m.

A benefit, featuring a live auction, live music, concessions and a cakewalk, will be held to raise money for the funeral expenses of John Cleary, on Saturday, at 5 p.m., at the old high school gymnasium.

A game night, featuring board games, will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, located in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, from 7 to 10 p.m.

A class focusing on remedies our grandmothers used will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, located in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m.

A kids consignment sale is being held in Bolwing Green on Friday at 9 a.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Free camping offered at Jelly Stone all weekend for those who help with spring cleanup.

A Ribbon Cutting of an apothecary store will be held in Edmonton on Friday at 12 noon.

An Art Show will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Relay for Life event to be held in Bowling Green on Friday at 6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/2293288687662813/

Free movie to be shown at the library in Livingston, Tenn., on Friday at 6 p.m.

St. Patricks Day concert to be held in Bowling Green on Friday at 6 p.m.

Juni B. Jones Jr., the musical, will be performed on Friday at 6:30 p.m., in Bowling Green.

A spring craft fair will be held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday at 8 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/378928552663812/

Harley Davidson in Bowling Green is having a St. Particks day special on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A hand lettering class will beheld in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

A “Girls Day Out” event will beheld in Bowling Green on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

A free kids run will be held in Franklin, on Saturday, at 10 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/2428102377417220/

The Red Pump Cafe will be open on Saturday at 6 p.m., in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

Casino Night will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Paint a Peep in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

