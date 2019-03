A spaghetti dinner, sponsored by H.A.M Henderson Masonic Lodge 515, located at 140 Bethlehem Rd., will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 4 p.m., with an auction starting at 6 p.m.

The $5 meal includes all you can eat spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and a drink.

All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

For more information, call 270-427-0846.