A healthy baby workshop will be held on Thursday, March 28, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., at the Monroe County Health Department, for pregnant women or those up to 60 days post-partum.

All pregnant or 60 days post-partum moms who attend will receive a $20 gift card and be entered in a drawing.

For more information, call Amber Sikes at 270-901-5000, ext. 1114.