BARREN COUNTY SPRING EXPO TO BE HELD
The Barren County Spring Expo, featuring a silent auction, various health/beauty items and crafts, jewelry and clothing booths, will be held at the Barren County High School gymnasium on Saturday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission is $1.
For more information, see the Barren County High School football Facebook page.
Posted in Area News, Local News
Related Posts
SPAGHETTI DINNER AND AUCTION TO BE HELD
March 13, 2019 | No Comments »
Huge turn-out for Father Daughter Dance despite the weather
March 13, 2019 | No Comments »