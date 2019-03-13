BARREN COUNTY SPRING EXPO TO BE HELD

The Barren County Spring Expo, featuring a silent auction, various health/beauty items and crafts, jewelry and clothing booths, will be held at the Barren County High School gymnasium on Saturday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $1.

For more information, see the Barren County High School football Facebook page.

