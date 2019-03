A class focusing on remedies our grandmothers used will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, located in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m. This class, weather permitting, will take a tour of a local property to look for and identify plants used by our grandmothers for remedies. Wear appropriate footwear and outerwear. Cost of the class is $20.

Call For more information, call 615-699-1919.