GAME NIGHT TO BE HELD

| | 0

A game night, featuring board games, will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, located in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.,  on Friday, March 15, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Bring your own games or play ours.

The $2 fee includes a drink and dessert.

For more information, call 615-699-1919.

Posted in Area News, Local News

Leave a Comment