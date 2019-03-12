GAME NIGHT TO BE HELD
A game night, featuring board games, will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, located in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, March 15, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Bring your own games or play ours.
The $2 fee includes a drink and dessert.
For more information, call 615-699-1919.
