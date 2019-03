A benefit, featuring a live auction, live music, concessions and a cakewalk, will be held to raise money for the funeral expenses of John Cleary, on Saturday, March 16, at 5 p.m., at the old high school gymnasium.

Any donations are appreciated.

For more information call, Tasha Cleary at 270-427-7113, Tisha England at 270-427-7492 or Kayla Walker at 270-459-2064.