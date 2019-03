The Monroe County 4-H Shooting Sports Club will hold its first meeting for the new year on Tuesday, March 19 at 5 p.m. at the Extension office, with coaches Officer Kerry Denton and Sarah Walker, for all boys and girls ages 9 to 18.

You do not have to own your own firearms to participate. Parents are encouraged to stay during this meeting.

For more information regarding the 4-H Shooting Sports program, call the Monroe County Extension office at 270-487-5504.