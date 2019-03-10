Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of March 3 to 9 is
*************************************************************************************
Drum roll
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
Carolyn Pickerell, who had her birthday on March 6. It was posted by her husband,Bill.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.