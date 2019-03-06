Terry’s List for the weekend of Feb. 8, 9 and 10

My top picks would be the Father Daughter dance at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary, the “Guys and Dolls” play being performed at Glasgow High School (I always try to support kids in theatre) the micro car machine display in Cookeville or the Pet Expo in Cookeville.

A Father-Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday, at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary, from 6 to 8 p.m., for grades PreK to 5th.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/02/20/father-daughter-dance-to-be-held/

A dance will be held on Saturday, at 7 p.m., at the Mt. Hermon Community Center.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/03/05/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-community-center-7/

A door hanger painting class for all ages will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/03/05/door-hanger-painting-class-to-be-held/

A sidewalk sale, will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, located in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/03/05/sidewalk-sale-fundraiser-to-be-held/

An introduction to basic tools will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Friday, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/352595768651297/

A “Meet the techs” event, featuring free food and beer and talk of bike performance, will be held in Bowling Green at Harley Davidson, from 6 to 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/818979805107965/

A “Curse of the Bell Witch” event will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., at the Thomas House, all weekend at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/195535821377382/?event_time_id=195535834710714

The “Little Mermaid” will be shown in Bowling Green on Friday and Sunday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/607420429694324/

A run, to benefit children with special needs, will be held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, at 6 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1165387086919905/

A run will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 7 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/184456575498237/

A “Paws for a Cause” run will be held in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., on Saturday at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2175808992742847/

A winter market will be held on Saturday in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/267058317340372/

“Cinderella’s Closet,” providing prom attire to surrounding counties and also asking for volunteers, will be open in Glasgow, on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/617842885296758/

A card making class will be held on Saturday in Cookeville, Tenn., from 9 to 11 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/790783797940683/

An Irish Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Castalian Springs, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1276228842517402/

A string art class will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/256037998648185/

A monster truck show will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2301184250094747/

A Handmade Market will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/301978120663276/

The Bowling Green KY Ducks Unlimited Chapter will hold a night featuring live and silent auctions, games, raffles, and food, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., at Highland Stables in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/278432266140670/

Ralphies in Glasgow will have karaoke on Saturday at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/193222548073016/

A Pokemon tournament will be held on Sunday, at 2 p.m., in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2326789950937617/

The Southern Women’s Show is going on all weekend in Nashville, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2139761666286174/

A Pet Expo will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/378258426088067/

Glasgow High School will present “Guys and Dolls” on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/383507862440900/

A Soup supper will be held in Summer Shade on Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/425891151500214/

Karaoke will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday

https://www.facebook.com/events/312328342747225/

A free movie will be held at the library in Livingston, Tenn., on Saturday, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2328960727340356/

A micro car display is ongoing at the Cookeville, Tenn., museum.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2196332287297908/?active_tab=about

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.