REGISTER NOW FOR MCHS SAFE DRIVER COURSE

Monroe County students needing to fulfill their Graduated Driver Licensing requirement can register now for a class to be held on Thursday, March 14, at Monroe County High School from 4 to 8 p.m.

To register, go to www.kentuckysafedriver.com or call 502-699-2295.

 

