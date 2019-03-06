REGISTER NOW FOR MCHS SAFE DRIVER COURSE
Monroe County students needing to fulfill their Graduated Driver Licensing requirement can register now for a class to be held on Thursday, March 14, at Monroe County High School from 4 to 8 p.m.
To register, go to www.kentuckysafedriver.com or call 502-699-2295.
