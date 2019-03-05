Red Dress Gala Volunteer recognition event held

The 4th Annual Red Dress Gala, an event honoring our community’s volunteers, was held at the Monroe county Extension Office on Thursday, Feb. 21, with 18 various civic groups and organizations honoring 31 volunteers for their service.

This event is named in honor of Dr. James and Judy Carter and is sponsored by the Monroe County Historical and Genealogical Society, the Tompkinsville Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Old Mulkey State Historic Site, and the Cooperative Extension Service. Financial sponsors are Edmonton State Bank, South Central Bank, and US Bank.

The speaker of the evening was Doug Graham, a native of Campbellsville, who presented a speech explaining his thoughts on “if we want to move forward from where we are now, we must change the way we think and act.”

Jimmy Carter, son of the late Dr. James and Judy Carter, spoke of the story of the Red Dress and how his parents enjoyed volunteering and being involved in our community.

Each organization could honor up to three individuals. Those honored were: Lena Rose Jobe by Sunshine Homemakers; Ed Gordon and Kimberly Bartley by Friends of Old Mulkey; Etta Lee and Joyce Howard by City of Fountain Run; Judy Myers and Brylee Pickerell by Monroe 4-H Council; Lesley Harris, Neva Lou Reagan, and Tony High by the City of Tompkinsville; Kathy Grace by the Monroe Arts Council; Billy Rowland by Gamaliel Lions Club; Scott Davis by Monroe Extension District Board; Randy Jobe and Doris Agers by the Historical Society; Dennis Richards by Signature HealthCARE; Steve and Carolyn Curtis by Monroe County Tourism; Billy Joe and Debbie Williams; Classic Clean, South Central Bank, and Brad Thompson by Chamber of Commerce; Cecilia Stephens, Jerri Rowland and Steve Curtis by Heart of Tompkinsville; Sharon Proffitt by Monroe Retired Teachers Association; Marilyn Miller by Monroe Quilt Club; Larry Shaw by Monroe Economic Development Center; Carol Wheeler and Sue Walsh by Monroe Homemaker Council; and Cecilia Stephens and Cameron Garmon by Republican Women’s League.

The Humanitarian of the Year Award was presented to the Monroe County Backpack Program, led by Carolyn Emmert.