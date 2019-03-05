Readers’ photo contest: Here comes the sun…

By: Terry Simpson

If you follow our Facebook page, you know as the rains continued to fall this past week, our readers have posted photos and jokes hoping to lighten the mood as they waited for the sun to finally appear and wondered if it ever would.

When that big ball of brightness finally peeked out from behind the clouds and the rains slowly stopped, many searched the skies for God’s promised rainbow, while we asked our readers to share with us how they enjoyed the beautiful day. We hoped to bring a smile to our community, catching up with their neighbors via social media. After all, it had been a rather depressing week and not many ventured outside their homes during the nasty weather.

We, at Monroe County Press, love that our readers share so much of their lives with us. We love our little community, how close-knit residents are, how they always come together in times of trouble and how they rejoice in times which the sun shines down illuminating our own little patch of Heaven on Earth-our ‘Roe.

Make sure to follow our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Monroe-County-Press-Tompkinsville-News. Com for up to date information on community events, happenings and “feel good” stories.