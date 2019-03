Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site will host its Mother-Son Rendezvous on Saturday, March 30, at 9 a.m.

The event is open to mothers and sons ages 6 to 96. Activities include tent pitching, several types of marksmanship, orienteering, backyard fishing, whittling marbles and more.

You MUST pre-register by March 15, in order to participate.