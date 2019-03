As part of this year’s Celebration of Quilts and Quilting, Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site is hosting a construction paper quilt contest.

The contest is open to children, adults, clubs, classrooms, schools and other organizations. Cash prizes will be awarded.

For contest rules, contact Sheila 270-487-8481 or Sheila.rush@ky.gov or visit Robertson’s Decorating, located on Celina Road, during their regular business hours.