Tery’s List for the weekend of March 1, 2 and 3

My top picks for Friday, go out and support your local travel softball team at the rib eye fundraiser at Get Well; for the kids, check out the free hot air balloons in Cookeville; for the guys, the King of the Heap event in Bowling Green and for the girls, the performance of Steel Magnolias in Glasgow.



A rib eye fundraiser will be held on Friday at Get Well Drug and Dollar starting at 9 a.m.



https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/02/20/ribeye-sandwich-fundraiser-sale-to-be-held/

A soup luncheon will be held in Glasgow on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/02/20/barren-county-homemakers-bean-and-soup-luncheon-to-be-held/

The library in Glasgow will have a book sale on Friday starting at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/401100743769279/?event_time_id=401100747102612

A soup dinner and auction will be held in Livingston, Tenn., on Friday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2257463351192354/

Beech Bend will have a job fair on Friday and Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2352000791537516/?event_time_id=2352000794870849

A local Mardi Gras event will be held on Friday at 7 p.m., in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/277758862891843/

Steel Magnolias will be performed in Glasgow all weekend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/368019620684209/

A rodeo will be held in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday and Saturday. https://www.facebook.com/events/273571066616051/?event_time_id=273571076616050

An indoor yard sale will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday starting at 6:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/530805390740060/

A sportsman’s swap meet will be held in Shepardsville on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/772242939797908/

A winter market will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/267058317340372/

A winter market will be held in Glasgow on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/308162523166042/

An indoor dinosaur carnival will be held in Louisville on Saturday and Sunday

https://www.facebook.com/events/1438919192904686/

Lego Mania will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., at the library in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/365566907531506/

King of the Heap will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/267884407176953/?event_time_id=267884427176951

Saturday starting at 11 a.m., if you wear your pj’s to Brusters in Bowling Green you will get one free small cone.

https://www.facebook.com/events/356385524961997/

A Mardi Gras celebration, featuring free food and drinks, will be held at Harley Davidson in Bowling Green on Saturday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2012342598885150/

A Casino Night fundraiser for the Children’s Museum will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/726656041030079/

A Pet comedy/variety show will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2117151405197863/

A rodeo will be held in Murfressboro, Tenn, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/778180275876698/

A name necklace jewelry class will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2228056174085867/

A dodge ball tournament will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2104921096264787/

A winter hike will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., in red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/115018649448000/

A Pokemon tournament will be held in Bowling Green at 2 p.m., on Sunday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2326789950937617/

Music Trivia will be held at Overtime in Bowling Green on Sunday at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2242787849098725/

A lawn and garden show will be held all weekend in Cookeville, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/348585575995729/

A children’s consignment sale will be held in Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday

https://www.facebook.com/events/2242687449308524/?event_time_id=2242687455975190

A home expo will be held in Bowling Green all weekend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2269397846607640/

Free hot air balloon rides to be held all weekend in Cookeville, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/819401978410747/?event_time_id=819401985077413

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.