Recycling program expands in Monroe County

The City of Tompkinsville’s recycling program is undergoing an expansion.

Two new recycling trailers were purchased recently, made possible by a $109,000 grant received by the City this past year.

These trailers were delivered to the Recycling Center on Cap Harlan Road on Tuesday, Feb. 19. These trailers will be used in Tompkinsville, Gamaliel and Fountain Run, in the City of Tompkinsville’s efforts to encourage the practice throughout the County.

This is the first purchase made using the new grant funds, with more to be made in the coming months as the City of Tompkinsville takes bids for the projects.

According to City Superintendent Timmy Walden, the program and expansions are due to the grants and hard work by Barren River Area Development District’s Melissa Melton and the Rural Community Assistance Program.

Melton assisted the City with the application process, “We would like to offer our special thanks to her for her work over the last three years,” Walden added.

He noted, “I also want to thank Judge Kristi Castillo for the new programs where those needing to do community service can go out and pick up garbage along the road side, these are items we can also recycle.”

Recycling has become more and more popular in Monroe County in the past several years. The programs began with other grants making possible the purchases of several pieces of equipment, including the newest dump trailers, conveyor belts, bailers, a shredder, a forklift and now, the dump trailers.

Trailers are set up at Wal-mart and La Tia’s and will be placed in locations in Gamaliel and Fountain Run.

By adding trailers, it will allow the City workers to make one trip every two weeks, picking up one full trailer and leaving another empty, rather than one trip each week.

This recycling process not only is good for the environment, Walden added, but saves the City money.

Walden stated that with each load of materials that are recycled, rather than taken to the landfill, the City saves $35 per ton. These are hidden costs that residents do not see or realize, he added.

Last year, the City collected over 20,000 tons of trash that was delivered to landfills. Not only does recycling save on the bill at the landfill, but also the gas, wear and tear on the trucks and the salary of employees on the sanitation department.

However, last year, 15,000 tons of trash was recycled, earning the City a revenue of $12,455.03 plus the savings from the materials not being thrown in the landfill.

According to Walden, “Recycling is only as good as the public will allow it to be. Very little trash is actually trash — so many items can be recycled, such as anything with a cord, metals, brass, plastics and much more.”

Walden also pointed out bins full of recyclable items at the City’s recycling station, such as water and gas meters that employees are tearing apart for their value.

The recycling center has plenty of room to store these items which can increase in value at different times.

“We keep them here until they are worth more. We do what we can to earn the City as much as possible,” he finished.

Items currently being accepted for recycling include:

— paper (all types);

— cardboard;

— plastic;

—aluminum;

— appliances (or anything with a cord); and

— newspapers.

For more information on items you can recycle, as well as when and where or to arrange pickup, call City Hall at 270-487-6776.