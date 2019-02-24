Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Feb. 17 to 23, is

 Ronnie and Linda Branstetter, who had their 59th anniversary on Feb 20. It was posted by Angela Talbott.


Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
