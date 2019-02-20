Terry’s List for the weekend of Feb. 22, 23 and 24

My tops picks would be the Murder Mystery going on in Scottsville, the model train show in Bowling Green or the fundraiser breakfast in Glasgow.

A spaghetti fundraiser will be held in Bowling Green on Friday at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/631303893977743/

A do it yourself building class teaching basic tool skills will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Friday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/352595768651297/?event_time_id=352595781984629

The viewing of wedding dresses through the decades is ongoing in Murfreesboro, Tenn., with Friday night being Ladies Night. Click the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/299355637311940/?event_time_id=299355693978601

A play will be performed in Russell Springs all weekend.. Click the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/928390264217924/

A fundraiser breakfast, to raise funds for youth to attend the special Olympics, featuring prizes, an auction and raffles, will be held in Glasgow on Saturday, starting at 7 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/232290161037550/

A winter market is ongoing in Bowling Green Click the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/267058317340372/

A yoga class followed by brunch will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2286020401459213/

A model train show will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1853832364744176/

An outdoor skill class will be held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/338461420304486/

A technology training will be held in Glasgow on Saturday, at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/790960004615536/

A children’s consignment sale will be held in Bowling Green all weekend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1010525865799945/?event_time_id=1010525879133277

A free “Saxophone day” will beheld at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2301306546764524/

A Jewerly making class will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/541019266307845/

A Ladies Day Out shopping event will be held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday at 10 a.m., with free bouncy houses for the kids. https://www.facebook.com/events/708768226167136/

A painting class will be held at the Step Back in Time shop, located iN Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/277145129625720/

A mommy and me yoga class will beheld in Bowling Green on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1319573531519074/

A Harley davidson customer appreciation day will be held on Bowling Green on Saturday at 12 noon

https://www.facebook.com/events/1012789208919824/

A basic obedience class for dogs will begin on Saturday at 12 noon in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/607922709642710/

A pool tournament will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 1 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1642030159437441/

A women’s self defense class will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 1 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/707902679611283/

A free movie with pizza will be shown at the library in Burkesville on Saturday at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2587302697951284/

A “Hometown Jam” will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2041775875859274/

A class on being a vendor at the Bowling Green Farmers Market, featuring a pot luck dinner, will be held on Saturday, in Bowling Green at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/307566179897745/

A play will be preformed all weekend in Edmonton

https://www.facebook.com/events/217594252475957/?event_time_id=217594275809288

A murder mystery will be held in Scottsville on Saturday at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/369531913607272/

A “Polar Bear Run” will be held in Glasgow on Sunday, at 12 noon

https://www.facebook.com/events/363246677831160/

“Sunday Funday” will be held at the Flea Market in Bowling Green on Sunday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/391042045014969/

A wedding expo will be held in Bowling Green on Sunday at 12 noon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/509402836155984/

A Pokemon Tournament is ongiong in Bowling Green. Click the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2326789950937617

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.