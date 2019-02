The 16th annual Barren County Extension Homemakers Bean Soup Luncheon, to raise funds for ovarian cancer research, will be held on Friday, March 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Barren County Extension office, located at 1463 W. Main St., in Glasgow.

The all you care to eat meal is $6 per person, with delivery available to five or more within the city limits.