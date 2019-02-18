Valentine’s Day story hour held at library

The William B. Harlan Memorial Library held a special story hour for preschool aged children on Tuesday, Feb. 12, with special guest and Monroe County Extension Agent Jamille Hawkins.

The “love-themed” story hour, focusing on the Valentines Day holiday, included crafts and snacks for all attendees.

Children, moms and grandmothers gathered around a small table sitting in kid-sized chairs as Hawkins read a story about Clifford the Big Red Dog.

As the story unfolded, the oversized puppy managed to find himself in a bit of trouble at the post office, while trying to mail a valentine. Joel Compton, one of the participants, spoke up and told them he had been to the post office “hundreds of times.”

Children’s Librarian Brandi Adams began the next story as preschooler Merritt Slagle climbed into Hawkins’s lap and snuggled up to listen.

Love Monster was the next selection, focusing on learning not to look for love but to let it find you. As Adams read of the monster’s adventures, toddler Wren Slagle, shared a memory brought on by the book.

As the stories ended and crafts began, they each made a valentine craft, a small purse filled with goodies, stamps and stickers and received a valentine from the library employees.

Adams noted the library has held children’s story time for preschoolers in the past on Tuesdays, at 10 a.m., with several children in attendance over the years. However, as the last group entered kindergarten the numbers dropped, and story time has not been held as often.

She told the group, “I would love to get it back to what it was if you all would like to come. Tell your friends and family and have them call us or drop by.”

For more information on that program as well as many others that the library offers, see their Facebook page, stop by or call 270-487-5301.

Also, watch the Monroe County Press Facebook page, website and the printed edition on Thursdays for announcements of such events, as well as more pictures from those activities.