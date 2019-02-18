End of the Year dinner held by Fountain Run Commission

Frankie Hunt was named the 2018 Fountain Run Firefighter of the Year during a special dinner held last week.

Fountain Run City Commissioners, fire department members, special guests from the Austin Tracy Fire Department, Mayor Larry Shaw and other city employees and their families met at the Fountain Run Community Center on Monday, Feb. 11, for their annual Christmas dinner.

The dinner was held two months after Christmas due to the chaotic scheduling of the holidays, Shaw added.

Mayor Shaw welcomed everyone and said, “We have had a good year, it started off with a tragedy (the search and subsequent recovery of Leah Carter’s body after her car was washed off a bridge in flash flooding).

“But, it brought the community together. We are so proud to have all of you and your families here. We have a lot more people here this year and that is great,” Shaw said.

Fountain Run City Commissioner Bob McCabe led the blessing before the meal, catered by Downing Cattle, with guests bringing desserts.

Following the meal, awards were presented and gifts were given to the firemen.

Each fire fighter received a flashlight, handed out by Officer Harold Brown, who noted, “We noticed that a lot of times when there is a late night call, none of us have a flashlight when needed. So this year we purchased a rechargeable flash light for each of the firemen.”

Hunt was presented his award by Fire Chief Ricky Bandy, who in turn was given a plaque of appreciation for his efforts and service throughout the year.

Officer Brown then reported on the number of runs during the past year, with 130 total runs, which included 21 accidents, 64 medical, 16 fire and 29 service calls.

He noted that of those 130 runs that Mayor Shaw responded to the most with 100 runs.

Following Shaw with run totals were: Ricky Bandy, 88; Jimmy Goodman, 78; Frankie Hunt, 67; Chris Becker, 65; Harold Brown, 53; Robb Becker, 51; Jeff Downing, 29; Barry Kaufmann, 22; Alex Becker 20; Rod Peters, 17; Patrick Stinson, 15; Reuben Buck, 11; Shane Peters, 8; Garth Peters, 7; Mike Johnson, 6; Seth Williford, 5; and Doyle Peters, 3.

Following the awards presentations, door prizes were given away by City Clerk Ina Elmore.

“We are a tight knit group. We stick together and we help each other out. I appreciate all of you for everything you do for the community,” Shaw told the group as they dismissed.