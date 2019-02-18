District tourney, 40 years ago…There’s a pirate on that Gamaliel bench!

The GHS bench erupts as the horn sounds to finalize a 57-54 Tiger win, securing a spot in the 4th Region Tournament.

It was March 1979 and although Survivors number one hit “Eye of the Tiger” was four years in the future, the eye of the tiger basketball was evident in this late 70s photo by Blanche Trimble.

The 16th district in those pre-consolidation days was 5-team group that included T-ville and Gamaliel. The ’79 edition of “March Madness” was held at Clinton in Albany in the gym where wins had been scarce for the Monroe teams since it opened in ’73. The opening game saw Clinton host Tony Gumm’s THS team by six erasing a five-point T-ville halftime lead.

That sent the hosts against the Murphy Oliphant squad who had lost to the bulldogs by four in overtime a month earlier. “Clinton, us and T-ville were very much equal so it was a good year to get that lower bracket bye,” said Oliphant recently, remembering that last district of the 7-s. Indeed, records bear that assessment out as the three teams all split their two games with each other. With future champs Cumberland going 5-3 and Metcalfe 3-5 in regular season play, the district was the most equal and competitive in the history of the group.

Despite losing in the finals to Cumberland, that GHS victory still punched their ticket to the regional in Bowling Green. That trip was the second of four-in-a-row to Diddle Arena for the purple and gold, no doubt the high-water mark for the district’s smallest school.

As the above photo shows, jubilation reigned as the final horn sealed the important win. The patch on Coach Oliphants eye was part of the lingering remnants of the mid-fall auto accident that nearly claimed his life and sent him to months of rehabilitation activities. I’m sure “Big Murph” was glad to have his long-time seasoned assistant with him for the tourney trail. Oliphant had only returned to the Gamaliel bench a week earlier for the last week of regular-season play.

Noteworthy names in the photo were-of course-those starters who were out on the floor; Joe Murphy, DeWayne Murray, Mark Wallace, Kevin Rich and Mike Hurd.

Making the all-tournament boys’ team locally were John Polston and Larry Wilson (THS) and Hurd from Gamaliel.

Girls’ action saw both Lewis D. Carter’s Lady Bears and Louis Lee Carter’s Tigerettes lose close opening round games. All-district for the “Roe girls” were Mary Phillips and the late Connie Geralds (GHS) and Tamper Hamilton and the late Tina Hagan from Tompkinsville.

Gold Brick Memories

Memories of Tompkinsville High School articles

by Ricky Miller