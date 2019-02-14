Terry’s List for the weekend of Feb. 15. 16 and 17

A color by number event, featuring a Valentine’s Day picture, will be held at the library in Glasgow all weekend.

“Romance at the Rails” will be held in Bowling Green on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, at 4:45 p.m.

A Spring Fishing Classic, featuring seminars and kids activities will be held at Cabela’s in Bowling Green all weekend

A game night will be held at the Step Back in Time shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday at 7 p.m.

A night of jazz and an art show will be held on Friday in Bowling Green at 7 p.m.

A play will be performed all weekend at the Barnyard Theatre in Edmonton

A play will be performed on Friday and Saturday, at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

A play will be preformed all weekend in Russell Springs

A pancake breakfast will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 6 a.m.

A winter market will be held Saturday at 8 a.m., in Bowling Green

A winter market will be held on Saturday in Glasgow at 8 a.m.

A farm machinery auction will be held on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., in Scottsville

A Granny’s Remedies class will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

A free tea and tarot reading will beheld in Bowling Green on Saturday, at 1 p.m.

A Taste Local event will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Karaoke and live music will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m., in Bowling Green

A concert will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 6 p.m.

A truck show will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, at 6 p.m.

A Celebration of the Arts fundraiser in honor of Black History Month will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Miss Ky US pageant will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m., in Bowling Green

A Pokemon group will meet in Bowling Green on Sunday at 2 p.m.

A Murder Mystery will be held on Sunday, at 4:30 p.m., in Bowling Green

Jelly Stone in Mammoth Cave is offering a Valentines Day special on Saturday

A workshop for two will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, at 6:30 p.m.

A Valentines Day haunted house will be held in Nashville, Tenn., Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m.

A Valentine weekend will be held at Barren River State Resort.

An acoustic performance will be held at Sidelines in Glasgow on Saturday, at 9 p.m.

Dinner and a dance will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, at 7 p.m.

A chocolate festival will be held in Bowling Green on Sunday, , at 2 p.m.

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.