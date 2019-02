A motor coach trip to Washington, D.C., with pick ups in Tompkinsville, is being planned for Oct. 7 to 11, to tour the Nation’s Capital, with several historical stops.

An escort will always be with the group and luggage will be delivered to and from hotel rooms.

Call now to reserve your spot as these fill up fast.

For more information, call Willodean Carter at 270-427—8809.