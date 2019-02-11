Samuel Russell Halloran By Editor | February 11, 2019 | 0 Samuel Russell Halloran, 68, of Cave City, formerly of Tompkinsville, passed away Friday, Feb.8, at his residence. No services will be held. More details will be published in the coming week’s of the Tompkinsville News. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Wanda Gay (Smith) Dyer February 4, 2019 | No Comments » James Carmon “Tubby” Killmon February 4, 2019 | No Comments » Marion Odell “J.R.” Roland, Jr. February 4, 2019 | No Comments » Ollie Mae Walker February 4, 2019 | No Comments » James Richard Gearlds February 4, 2019 | No Comments »