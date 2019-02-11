Monroe County tour group visits Niagara Falls and Henry Ford Museum

A group of forty people from Monroe County and the surrounding areas boarded a motor coach en route to Niagra Falls, Canada, for a 5-day tourist trip on June 25. The motor coach group would travel through five states, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania, plus Windsor and Toronto in Ontario, Canada.

In Toledo, Ohio, they visited the Toldeo Botanical Gardens, one of Toledo’s top tourist attractions.

While in Detroit, Mich., they toured the Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village. The museum was built by Henry Ford, as a tribute to the culture and technology of America. The grounds occupy twelve acres and include collections in transportation, machinery, agriculture, communications, household furnishings and appliances, ceramics, glass, silver and pewter.

Greenfield Village is comprised of more than eighty 18th-19th century buildings moved to the village from all over the country. Some of the historical figures included President Lincoln, Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and the Wright brothers. Some of the most interesting buildings included the courthouse where Lincoln practiced law; the Wright brothers cycle shop and the birthplace of Henry Ford.

In Greenfield Village, some of the tour group experienced the thrill of riding a train, while others chose to ride in a Model T Ford where their picture was taken before departure and others experienced riding in a horse-drawn carriage through the village.

The group crossed into Canada via the Ambassador Bridge. In Canada, they exited the motor coach to go through customs with their passports and I.D. Everyone enjoyed the beautiful drive via the Queen’s Highway into Niagara Falls and the village of Niagara on the Lake. After lunch they browsed in shops and some even took a carriage ride. The tour continued through the Niagara Parks and a group picture was taken by the Floral Clock in the Horticulture Gardens on the Niagara Parkway.

Next, they visited the Horseshoe Bend of the Niagara River, located at the brink of the Canadian Horseshoe Falls, just above the river level where Table Rock Plaza lets tourists experience the thunder of the falls.

The Bridal Veil Falls, named for its appearance, was located next to the American Falls and was separated by a small piece of land called Luna Island. Seeing the rainbow surround the Horseshoe Falls from the Canadian side of the Niagara Falls was breathtaking.

Putting on raincoats in preparation for taking the Voyage to the Falls boat ride where the water splashed into the boat as it grew closer to the falls was a memory that will last a lifetime.

Being in the Skylon Tower using the indoor/outdoor observatory, viewing the highest vantage point in Niagara offered the most breathtaking view of Niagara overlooking both the Canadian and the American Falls. At the top of the observation deck was the Skylon’s world-famous restaurant where the revolving dining room made one complete turn per hour.

Leaving Niagara Falls, the group crossed the Rainbow Bridge back into the “good ol’ USA.” On the way home stops were made at State Line, Penn.; and Grove City, Ohio, Florence, Ky., and finally back to Tompkinsville.

— by Willodean Carter

