Gamaliel Elementary receives national honors

Two. Only two of Kentucky’s 1,568 schools in 194 Districts were selected as a nationally “Distinguished” school — and Gamaliel Elementary was one.

Each year the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators honors two Kentucky schools as “National ESEA Distinguished Schools” and representatives from Gamaliel Elementary and Monroe County Schools traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, Jan. 31, to receive the honor.

The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (which was formerly the National Title I Association targeting students at risk for academic struggles) works to build the abilities of schools to reach students such as this.

Providing disadvantaged or at-risk children with a high-quality education is a priority for not only the national organization, but also for the personnel at Gamaliel Elementary.

Gamaliel Elementary School was chosen for the national recognition after students in “at-risk” groups or populations (based upon socio-economic, gender or disability), saw the “gaps” in achievement close between those determined to be at-risk compared to their counterparts.

Federal funding through ESEA has been used for many years in local schools to help address student achievement gaps, and with this recognition, GES is noted to be of the examples to highlight on how to “effectively use their ESEA federal funds to improve education outcomes for students.”

Title I is the cornerstone of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) and is the largest federally funded pre-college education program in the United States. Together with other federal education programs of the ESEA – which are jointly focused on student equity and access – they provide funding to school districts to aid primarily in the education of economically disadvantaged students.

I am extremely proud of the students, administration, faculty and staff at Gamaliel Elementary School for being named a National ESEA Distinguished School. Their focused work on closing the achievement gap by implementing an intervention program that pushes students to excel at high levels took them to the top. GES is the first school in Monroe County to achieve this great honor and I know they, and all of our schools in Monroe County, will continue to work hard to provide a strong education for our students.