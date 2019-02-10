Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Feb. 3 to Feb. 9 is

David Stinson, who had his birthday on Feb. 3rd. It was posted by Jennifer David Stinson.



Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
