Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Feb. 3 to Feb. 9 is
David Stinson, who had his birthday on Feb. 3rd. It was posted by Jennifer David Stinson.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.